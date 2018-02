Indianapolis Colts hire Josh McDaniels as new head coach

The hiring of the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator was announced Tuesday on the Colts’ Twitter account. It comes a little more than three weeks after word leaked the sides were close to a deal.

Indianapolis announced the hiring of New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the new head coach of the Colts via Twitter on Tuesday morning. (Elise Amendola/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Josh McDaniels as their coach.

Contract terms were not immediately available. A news conference has been scheduled for Wednesday.

McDaniels was New England’s offensive coordinator the past five years. NFL rules prohibited the Colts from making the hiring official until the Patriots’ season ended. New England lost 41-33 to Philadelphia in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

McDaniels won five Super Bowl rings with New England and went 11-17 as Denver’s head coach in 2009 and 2010.