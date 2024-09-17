Is another Mountain West school going to defect?

The American Athletic Conference reportedly is looking to add Air Force, a charter member of the Mountain West that lost four schools to the Pac-12 last week.

The American Athletic Conference has ramped up interest in adding Air Force as a member to put all three service academies into the same league for the first time, a person with knowledge of the conference’s discussions told The Associated Press on Monday.

ESPN first reported the AAC was targeting Air Force, a charter member of the Mountain West, which is now the next conference in danger of being picked apart in another wave of realignment.

Last week, the Pac-12 announced Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State would be leaving the Mountain West to join Oregon State and Washington State in a reconstructed conference, starting in the 2026-27 school year.

If Air Force were to leave for the AAC, the Mountain West — which includes UNLV — would be down to seven football-playing schools and six for basketball (Hawaii is football only). Conferences must be at eight schools to be an NCAA and College Football Playoff-recognized conference, meaning the MW would have to expand to keep that status.

The Pac-12 still needs two additional schools to reach the required eight. With speculation that it could target schools in the American such as Memphis and Tulane, the AAC isn’t standing still under new commissioner Tim Pernetti.

The conference added Army as a football-only member this year to go with rival Navy, which is also a football-only member. Army-Navy remains a nonconference game through at least 2028.

Former AAC commissioner Mike Aresco had long encouraged the conference to try to bring in Army and Air Force, believing having all three services academies playing for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy could provide value to the league.

Air Force football has traditionally been the most consistent winner among the academies, with five double-digit victory seasons since 2014 and only three losing regular seasons since 2007.

The AAC currently has 14 football playing members in the Eastern and Central time zones. Air Force, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, would be the first member located in the Mountain time zone.