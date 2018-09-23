Kentucky enters Top 25 rankings for 1st time since 2007

After a season-high seven ranked teams lost, the back half of the AP college football poll got a makeover. Five teams entered the Top 25 on Sunday, including No. 17 Kentucky for the first time since 2007.
At the top it was mostly status quo, with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State staying Nos. 1-4. LSU moved up to No. 5, swapping places with Oklahoma after the Sooners needed overtime to get by Army. Alabama received a season-high 60 first-place votes . Clemson had one.
Kentucky is unbeaten and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since 1977. The last time the Wildcats were ranked was Nov. 11, 2007. Kentucky reached No. 8 under coach Rich Brooks that season and upset No. 1 and eventual national champion LSU but finished unranked.
AP TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and records through Sept. 22:
1. Alabama (60) 4-0
2. Georgia 4-0
3. Clemson (1) 4-0
4. Ohio St. 4-0
5. LSU 4-0
6. Oklahoma 4-0
7. Stanford 4-0
8. Notre Dame 4-0
9. Penn St. 4-0
10. Auburn 3-1
11. Washington 3-1
12. West Virginia 3-0
13. UCF 3-0
14. Michigan 3-1
15. Wisconsin 3-1
16. Miami 3-1
17. Kentucky 4-0
18. Texas 3-1
19. Oregon 3-1
20. BYU 3-1
21. Michigan St. 2-1
22. Duke 4-0
23. Mississippi St. 3-1
24. California 3-0
25. Texas Tech 3-1
Others receiving votes: Colorado 83, Boise St. 58, Virginia Tech 55, South Florida 50, Oklahoma St. 44, Texas A&M 41, Iowa 31, South Carolina 31, Florida 29, NC State 28, Syracuse 25, TCU 24, North Texas 10, Cincinnati 10, Utah 9, Mississippi 7, Missouri 7, Buffalo 6, Maryland 6, San Diego St. 5, Arizona St. 4.