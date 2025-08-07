Knight Hawks are 1 win from playing for Indoor Football League title

The Vegas Knight Hawks will meet the San Diego Strike Force in the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference championship game Friday at Lee’s Family Forum.

Knight Hawks coach Mike Davis is shown during a playoff game between the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Knight Hawks will look to punch their ticket to the Indoor Football League national championship game for the first time when they face the San Diego Strike Force in the Western Conference final Friday at Lee’s Family Forum.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game can be viewed on the IFL YouTube channel and heard on 1230 AM.

The winner will face the Eastern Conference champions — either the Green Bay Blizzard or Quad City Steamwheelers — in the championship game Aug. 23 in Tucson, Arizona.

The Knight Hawks won their first playoff game in franchise history Sunday, a 36-31 road victory over the top-seeded Bay Area Panthers.

San Diego knocked off the defending league champion Arizona Rattlers 49-48 on Monday after a last-second touchdown catch by wide receiver Arthur Jackson III.

The Knight Hawks went 10-6 this season to clinch a postseason berth for the second time in their four-year history.

