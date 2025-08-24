Knight Hawks make goal-line stop on final play, win IFL title

The Knight Hawks made a goal-line stand on the final play to defeat the Green Bay Blizzard and win their first Indoor Football League championship.

Knight Hawks wide receiver Quentin Randolph (4), Knight Hawks running back Antonio Wimbush (6) and Knight Hawks wider receiver CJ Jefferson (17) celebrate Jefferson’s touchdown during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Defensive back James Caesar made a goal-line stand on the final play of the game, and the Knight Hawks defeated the Green Bay Blizzard 64-61 to win their first Indoor Football League championship Saturday night at Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona.

In a game during which neither team could make a defensive stop, Caesar made the biggest play by stopping Blizzard quarterback Max Meylor on a quarterback sneak inside the 1-yard line.

Caesar came from the right side to pull Meylor and the ball away from the goal line. A lengthy review, during which both teams were celebrating as the replay was being shown, indicated that Meylor, the league’s MVP, was stopped short.

Knight Hawks quarterback Jayden De Laura was named the game’s MVP.

The Knight Hawks won their first league title in their fourth year of existence and in their second trip to the playoffs under coach Mike Davis.

