Knight Hawks standout goes from working at Wynn to hearing from NFL

Knight Hawks defensive back Bryce Hampton was working at Wynn Las Vegas when he called the team’s coach to ask about joining. Now, he’s talking to an NFL team.

Who are the biggest betting long shots to win the Super Bowl?

Tucson Sugar Skulls wide receiver Mike Carrigan (1) carries the ball up the field while Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back Bryce Hampton (5) and linebacker Makel Calhoun (25) tackle him during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back Bryce Hampton (5) breaks up a touchdown pass intended for Tucson Sugar Skulls wide receiver Jatavian Toles (6) during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bryce Hampton was staying low key.

His social media channels were quiet following his senior season at Purdue in 2022. He posted five times on Instagram in 2023. The former Centennial standout was mostly off the grid.

Two phone calls this February changed things.

The first was from childhood friend Malik Hausman. The former Bishop Gorman defensive back called to say he was going to play for the Knight Hawks.

“I told him, I was like, ‘I haven’t heard anything about (the Knight Hawks).’ (I) didn’t know who they were,’” Hampton said, laughing.

Hausman told Hampton to call coach Mike Davis to see if there was another spot available on the roster.

Hampton called Davis one day during his lunch break at high-end footwear and menswear store Feature at Wynn Las Vegas. Hampton was playing for the Knight Hawks a month later. The defensive back was named the Indoor Football League’s defensive rookie of the year Sunday.

“(Davis) was kind of grateful I called, then gave me the opportunity to come out there and to play again,” Hampton said. “That opportunity and that feeling, I just tried to make the most of it.”

Hampton did that and more.

The Las Vegas native had eight interceptions last season, tied for the second-most in the IFL. He was an All-IFL first-team selection and also made the All-Rookie team.

Hampton was a major reason why the Knight Hawks finished the regular season 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. They lost to the Arizona Rattlers 39-38 in the first round July 27 at Lee’s Family Forum.

Hampton’s play caught the eye of team teams outside the IFL.

He said he’s been in contact with the Broncos about joining their practice squad. He said the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions have also reached out.

“That was my goal,” Hampton said. “Playing for the Knight Hawks was just to get an opportunity to play football, make the most of it and be the best I could be at my position.”

Hampton could still come back to the Knight Hawks if nothing happens with those other teams. His return would be a huge boost for a defense that allowed 43.9 points per game last season, the sixth-fewest in the 16-team IFL.

“Obviously, we’re looking for team accolades, but his play and individual accomplishments helped us be a great defense,” Davis said. “The kid, he works extremely hard and he’s getting rewarded for the fruits of his labor.”

Hampton was thrilled to get the chance to play professional football in his hometown. He would love to suit up for the Raiders one day if the opportunity presents itself. Having his friends and family in attendance at all the Knight Hawks’ home games was a great experience.

But Hampton also likes the idea of branching out.

It’s why he started his playing career at Snow College, a junior college in Ephraim, Utah. He then spent a year at Division II Adams State in 2021 before going Purdue.

His journey could send him to a number of different places next. Hampton is taking that in stride.

“I like trying to figure my way out around things,” Hampton said. “Coming home, it was a good feeling. I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do, but getting that call from coach and being able to go out there and play professional football in my city was pretty cool. A dream come true.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.