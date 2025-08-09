Knight Hawks survive OT thriller, advance to IFL championship — PHOTOS
The Vegas Knight Hawks defeated the San Diego Strike Force 74-68 in overtime in the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference championship game Friday at Lee’s Family Forum.
The Knight Hawks advance to the Indoor Football League national championship game Aug. 23 in Tucson, Arizona, and will take on either the Green Bay Blizzard or Quad City Steamwheelers.