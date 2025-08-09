Knight Hawks survive OT thriller, advance to IFL championship — PHOTOS

The Vegas Knight Hawks defeated the San Diego Strike Force in overtime Friday to clinch a spot in the Indoor Football League national championship game.

Knight Hawks kicker Ben Derby (23) makes a field goal attempt during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Knight Hawks wide receiver Quentin Randolph (4) makes a Spiderman pose after running the ball up the field during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer as the Knight Hawks force a turnover in the last 30 seconds of the first half during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego Strike Force wide receiver Dallas Daniels (6) lines up for a San Diego kickoff during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego Strike Force offensive lineman Josh Castro (74) and Knight Hawks defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu (99) tussle during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Knight Hawks defensive back Darius Williams (21) points to the sky after praying in the end zone before the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Knight Hawks and San Diego Strike Force gather for the National Anthem during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red paint decorates the shoulder of a Knight Hawks fan during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The turf is vacuumed during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Knight Hawks quarterback Jayden De Laura (10) runs with the ball during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. De Laura ran it in for a touchdown. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Knight Hawks wide receiver Quentin Randolph (4) lands an elbow inside the end zone during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Knight Hawks wide receiver Quentin Randolph (4) leaps over San Diego Strike Force defensive back Tareke Lewis (2) to get a touchdown during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Knight Hawks fan holds up his beer before the start of the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Knight Hawks wide receiver Quentin Randolph (4), Knight Hawks running back Antonio Wimbush (6) and Knight Hawks wide receiver CJ Jefferson (17) celebrate Jefferson’s touchdown during the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference Championship game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Knight Hawks defeated the San Diego Strike Force 74-68 in overtime in the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference championship game Friday at Lee’s Family Forum.

The Knight Hawks advance to the Indoor Football League national championship game Aug. 23 in Tucson, Arizona, and will take on either the Green Bay Blizzard or Quad City Steamwheelers.