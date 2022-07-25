Las Vegas announced as one of 8 XFL cities

Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, who played for the Oakland Raiders and lives in Las Vegas, will be the team’s coach. No information was available regarding where the team will play or its nickname.

The XFL logo is on a goal post pad after an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Las Vegas is one of eight cities that will be the home to the latest reincarnation of the XFL, the league announced Sunday.

No information was available regarding where the team will play or its nickname.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

