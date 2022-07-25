104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Football

Las Vegas announced as one of 8 XFL cities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2022 - 5:53 pm
 
The XFL logo is on a goal post pad after an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houst ...
The XFL logo is on a goal post pad after an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Las Vegas is one of eight cities that will be the home to the latest reincarnation of the XFL, the league announced Sunday.

Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, who played for the Oakland Raiders and lives in Las Vegas, will be the team’s coach.

No information was available regarding where the team will play or its nickname.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Josh Jacobs looks explosive so far in Raiders camp
Josh Jacobs looks explosive so far in Raiders camp
2
Raiders’ Davante Adams clarifies Derek Carr Hall of Fame talk
Raiders’ Davante Adams clarifies Derek Carr Hall of Fame talk
3
Raiders report: Josh McDaniels pleased with early progress
Raiders report: Josh McDaniels pleased with early progress
4
Graney: Duron Harmon’s leadership what Raiders defense needs
Graney: Duron Harmon’s leadership what Raiders defense needs
5
Randall Cunningham resigns as Raiders’ team chaplain
Randall Cunningham resigns as Raiders’ team chaplain
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST