2017 Las Vegas Bowl set for Dec. 16

Houston players warm up before playing San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Bowl announced Wednesday that its 26th annual game will be played on Dec. 16 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m and will be televised by ABC nationally and affiliate KTNV-13 locally. The matchup will feature the top choice from the Mountain West going up against the sixth pick from the Pac-12.

Tickets for the event go on sale June 6 with prices ranging from $35 to $250. More ticket information can be found at lvbowl.com.

“The first Saturday of bowl season has been a great spot for our game, both for fans in the stadium and viewers at home,” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said. “We have enjoyed fantastic weather the last five years at that time of day and we always love appearing on ABC.”

Last year’s edition saw Las Vegan Donnel Pumphrey and San Diego State defeat Houston 34-10. It was Houston’s first appearance in a Las Vegas Bowl game.

This will mark the fifth consecutive year, and sixth time overall, that the Las Vegas Bowl will appear on ABC. It will be the sixth consecutive Saturday kickoff and 11th in the event’s history. It will also be the bowl’s 11th day game and the earliest date since 1995 when the game was played Dec. 14.