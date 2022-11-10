2022 Las Vegas Bowl tickets now on sale
Tickets for the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl went on sale Wednesday. The Dec. 17 game will be a matchup of teams from the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference.
Tickets for the Las Vegas Bowl went on sale Wednesday.
The game, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium, will match teams from the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference.
Prices range from $50 to $350. For tickets, go to https://lvbowl.com/tickets/.
“Both conferences are experiencing outstanding seasons on the field, which will make for a spectacular matchup in our bowl game,” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said in a press release.
This year’s Las Vegas Bowl will feature an SEC team for the first time since 2000. The 2021 Las Vegas Bowl game saw Wisconsin beat Arizona State 20-13.
