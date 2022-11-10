53°F
Las Vegas Bowl

2022 Las Vegas Bowl tickets now on sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2022 - 6:10 pm
 
The Wisconsin Badgers pose for photos with their Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game trophy after winning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tickets for the Las Vegas Bowl went on sale Wednesday.

The game, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium, will match teams from the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference.

Prices range from $50 to $350. For tickets, go to https://lvbowl.com/tickets/.

“Both conferences are experiencing outstanding seasons on the field, which will make for a spectacular matchup in our bowl game,” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said in a press release.

This year’s Las Vegas Bowl will feature an SEC team for the first time since 2000. The 2021 Las Vegas Bowl game saw Wisconsin beat Arizona State 20-13.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

