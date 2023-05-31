87°F
Las Vegas Bowl

2023 Las Vegas Bowl date announced; Big Ten returning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2023 - 4:52 pm
 
Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield (58) celebrates another team score ove ...
Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield (58) celebrates another team score over the Florida Gators during the second half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The 31st edition of the Las Vegas Bowl will be played at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Allegiant Stadium.

The game, featuring opponents from the Big Ten and Pac-12, will be broadcast on ABC (KTNV-13 locally).

Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said putting the game in a prime-time slot on the East Coast would be a great opportunity to show off the city of Las Vegas.

“Our committee looks forward to hosting another dynamite matchup between marquee teams from two elite conferences,” he said in a statement.

The 2022 Las Vegas Bowl featured Oregon State, ranked No. 17 by The Associated Press, rolling to a 30-3 victory over Florida in the first prescheduled bowl game between Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference teams since 1989.

This year’s Las Vegas Bowl will be the third game since it changed its conference tie-ins to feature the Pac-12 against either the Big Ten or SEC, depending on the year. The SEC will return in 2024.

Wisconsin defeated Arizona State 20-13 during the Big Ten’s first scheduled appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2021.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

