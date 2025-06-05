2025 Las Vegas Bowl moves to marquee date on college sports calendar

The 2025 Las Vegas Bowl will match a Big Ten school against a current or former member of the Pac-12. The game will be televised by ESPN.

USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) celebrates a late stop against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles out of a sack attempt by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) gets off a pass from the end zone as Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) closes in during the second half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Bowl will be played on New Year’s Eve for the first time in its history, ESPN announced Thursday.

The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium on one of the marquee days for bowl games. It will be televised on ESPN.

This year’s game will pit a Big Ten school against a current or former member of the Pac-12. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

“Big-time college football bowl games are synonymous with ringing in the New Year, and we are ecstatic to be joining that group in 2025,” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said in a statement. “The early afternoon kickoff will allow fans to attend and tune in across the country to what we expect to be another dynamite matchup before celebrating New Year’s Eve. This is another milestone reached in the 34-year history of our event in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.”

This year will be only the third time the Las Vegas Bowl has been played after Christmas.

Wisconsin defeated Arizona State 20-13 on Dec. 30, 2021, in the first Las Vegas Bowl played at Allegiant Stadium. USC and former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava defeated Texas A&M 35-31 in last year’s game on Dec. 27.

