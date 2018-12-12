Las Vegas Bowl

Arizona State, Fresno State arrive for Las Vegas Bowl — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2018 - 9:29 am
 
Updated December 12, 2018 - 9:30 am

Arizona State and Fresno State coaches and players talk to the media Tuesday at Maverick Helicopters.

The event was the official kick-off of Las Vegas Bowl festivities ahead of the game Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

