Big Ten team back in Las Vegas Bowl projection after close loss

The Las Vegas Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game after Week 12 of the college football season.

Iowa wide receiver Dayton Howard, center, celebrates his touchdown as tight end DJ Vonnahme watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A Big Ten team is back in the Las Vegas Bowl projection following a close loss.

This year’s game will be played on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and matches a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Iowa vs. Utah

The Hawkeyes (6-4) lost 26-21 at USC on Saturday and fell out of The Associated Press Top 25 rankings but were the pick for this game by Athlon Sports, CBS Sportsline and Sports Illustrated.

Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski became the seventh Big Ten player since 2000 with a passing touchdown, rushing TD and a receiving TD in the same game.

The Hawkeyes play their home finale Saturday against Michigan State before traveling to Nebraska on Nov. 28 in a game that could decide the Big Ten’s representative for the bowl game. Nebraska was projected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl by ESPN.com and The Athletic.

Utah (8-2) rolled to a 55-28 victory over Baylor on Saturday and kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Utes have won three straight and moved up to No. 13 in the AP poll.

Backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin ignited Utah’s offense with two long touchdown runs against Baylor. The Athletic and ESPN.com project Utah to finish the season in Las Vegas.

The Utes host Kansas State on Saturday and close the regular season Nov. 28 at Kansas.

