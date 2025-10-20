Big Ten team could make 1st appearance in Las Vegas Bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game following Week 8 of the college football season.

Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) celebrates with teammate Jayden Montgomery (36) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A week full of upsets has altered the outlook for the Las Vegas Bowl entering Week 9 of the college football season.

This year’s game is on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Iowa vs. Arizona State

The Hawkeyes (5-2) were the pick from the Big Ten by ESPN.com and College Football News and are on the rise following consecutive victories, including a 25-24 slugfest against Penn State on Saturday. Iowa is led by dual-threat quarterback Mark Gronowski and a bend-but-don’t-break defense.

The schedule is manageable the rest of the way for the Hawkeyes, who take on Minnesota next and get a bye before hosting Oregon on Nov. 8.

The Sun Devils (5-2) were the pick by Athlon Sports, College Football News and Sports Illustrated following their 26-22 win over then-No. 7 Texas Tech. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has emerged as a star for No. 24 Arizona State with nine total touchdowns.

After this week’s game against Houston, the Sun Devils’ toughest test appears to be at Iowa State on Nov. 1.

