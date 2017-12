Mountain West champion Boise State will play Oregon from the Pac-12 Conference in the Las Vegas Bowl. The game will be at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Sam Boyd Stadium. ABC will televise the game.

Boise State celebrates as running back Ryan Wolpin (21) hands over the ball after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Air Force in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Boise State won 44-19. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Mountain West champion Boise State will play Oregon from the Pac-12 Conference in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The game will be at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Sam Boyd Stadium. ABC will televise the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.