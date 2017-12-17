Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State uses fast start to beat Oregon 38-28 in Las Vegas Bowl

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2017 - 4:18 pm
 

No. 25 Boise State scored the first 24 points Saturday and went on to beat Oregon 38-28 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Broncos (11-3) won nine of their final 10 games this season in defeating the Ducks (7-6) before an announced crowd of 36,342 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Boise State, which ran its Las Vegas Bowl record to 4-0, never let the Ducks get closer than 10 points after going up 24-0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

