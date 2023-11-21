Can Nebraska come out of Big Ten to make Las Vegas Bowl?

Nebraska has a chance to make its first bowl game since 2016, and the Las Vegas Bowl might be the perfect fit for the Cornhuskers’ return to the postseason.

Utah defensive end Connor O'Toole sacks Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It’s rivalry week, which means bowl season is right around the corner. The Pac-12 is fairly set, while the Big Ten West continues to laugh in the face of anyone who has the gall to try to guess what might happen.

Projection: Utah vs. Nebraska

Originally, it seemed as if the winner of Utah vs. No. 16 Arizona was going to be in the Las Vegas Bowl, but the Wildcats’ rise — capped by their 42-18 win against the Utes — has put them in the conversation for the Pac-12 championship game and possibly an Alamo Bowl berth.

Utah seems as if it might slide right into the Las Vegas Bowl’s window. It faces Colorado in the Rumble in the Rockies, trying to get back into the win column after suffering consecutive losses to Arizona and No. 4 Washington.

The Big Ten remains utter chaos. Seven teams are either 6-5 or 5-6. Nebraska needs to defeat No. 20 Iowa this week to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. If the Cornhuskers beat the Hawkeyes, who already have a Big West championship appearance clinched, they seem like a good Las Vegas Bowl fit.

Also keep an eye on Wisconsin vs. Minnesota and Illinois vs. Northwestern, as both games have bowl eligibility on the line.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.