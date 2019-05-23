71°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Final Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium gets later start

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2019 - 12:57 pm
 

The last Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium will be Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

The bowl shifts to the new Raiders stadium in 2020 and will have different conference affiliations that have not been announced. The game currently pits the top selection of the Mountain West against the sixth choice of the Pac-12 Conference.

This is the eighth year in a row the bowl will be played on Saturday, though recent games were at 12:30 p.m.

“Moving to the late afternoon will put us in the coveted ABC prime time slot on the East Coast, which shows the attractiveness of our game being played in the entertainment capital of the world,” bowl executive director John Saccenti said in a statement.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

