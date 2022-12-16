Florida Gators visit local elementary students — PHOTOS
Florida football players went to C.P. Squires Elementary School to participate in the Goodie Two Shoes charity event Thursday in North Las Vegas.
The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation provides new socks and shoes for students.
Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.