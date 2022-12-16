Florida Gators visit local elementary students — PHOTOS

Florida football players went to C.P. Squires Elementary School to participate in the Goodie Two Shoes charity event Thursday in North Las Vegas.

Florida Gators linebacker Scooby Williams hands the ball to C.P. Squires Elementary School student Rudolf Naranjo, 9, during the Goodie Two Shoes charity event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Florida Gators defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, left, and Savannah Bailey, senior director players relations, hand out footballs to C.P. Squires Elementary School students during the Goodie Two Shoes charity event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

C.P. Squires Elementary School student Esteban Garcia, 9, tackles a dummy during the Goodie Two Shoes charity event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Jasper Washington, a Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team member, helps untying Jose Terrones', a C.P. Squires Elementary School student, new shoes during the Goodie Two Shoes charity event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation provides new socks and shoes for students.

Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.