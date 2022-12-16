47°F
jeff_german
Las Vegas Bowl

Florida Gators visit local elementary students — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2022 - 4:06 pm
 
Florida Gators linebacker Scooby Williams hands the ball to C.P. Squires Elementary School stu ...
Florida Gators linebacker Scooby Williams hands the ball to C.P. Squires Elementary School student Rudolf Naranjo, 9, during the Goodie Two Shoes charity event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney defends C.P. Squires Elementary School student Rudolf Na ...
Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney defends C.P. Squires Elementary School student Rudolf Naranjo, 9, during the Goodie Two Shoes charity event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Florida Gators defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, left, and Savannah Bailey, senior director playe ...
Florida Gators defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, left, and Savannah Bailey, senior director players relations, hand out footballs to C.P. Squires Elementary School students during the Goodie Two Shoes charity event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
C.P. Squires Elementary School student Esteban Garcia, 9, tackles a dummy during the Goodie Two ...
C.P. Squires Elementary School student Esteban Garcia, 9, tackles a dummy during the Goodie Two Shoes charity event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Jasper Washington, a Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team member, helps untying Jose Terron ...
Jasper Washington, a Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team member, helps untying Jose Terrones', a C.P. Squires Elementary School student, new shoes during the Goodie Two Shoes charity event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Florida Gators players Trey Dean III, Jason Marshall and Rashad Torrence II, right, sign autogr ...
Florida Gators players Trey Dean III, Jason Marshall and Rashad Torrence II, right, sign autographs to C.P. Squires Elementary School students during the Goodie Two Shoes charity event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Florida football players went to C.P. Squires Elementary School to participate in the Goodie Two Shoes charity event Thursday in North Las Vegas.

The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation provides new socks and shoes for students.

Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

