Fresno State rallies past Arizona State 31-20 in Las Vegas Bowl

Ronnie Rivers rushed for two second-half touchdowns to rally No. 19 Fresno State to a 31-20 victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Bulldogs reached 12 victories for the first time in program history.

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion raises the trophy in celebration of his team's win over Arizona State of the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fresno State wide receiver Jamire Jordan (1) runs the ball against Arizona State during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fresno State’s defense shut down Arizona State in the second half Saturday, and running back Ronnie Rivers made the difference offensively.

Rivers scored two touchdowns in the final 30 minutes, including a 68-yarder in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs ahead for good in a 31-20 victory in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Rivers rushed for 212 yards on 24 carries to help the No. 19 Bulldogs (12-2) reach a dozen victories for the first time in the program’s 97-year history.

Fresno State shut down Arizona State (7-6) in the third quarter after the teams played to a 17-17 halftime tie. In the third quarter, the Sun Devils had four three-and-out drives and a fifth series that resulted in just one first down, and they were held to 21 yards.

