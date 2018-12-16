Fresno State rallies past Arizona State 31-20 in Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno State’s defense shut down Arizona State in the second half Saturday, and running back Ronnie Rivers made the difference offensively.
Rivers scored two touchdowns in the final 30 minutes, including a 68-yarder in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs ahead for good in a 31-20 victory in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Rivers rushed for 212 yards on 24 carries to help the No. 19 Bulldogs (12-2) reach a dozen victories for the first time in the program’s 97-year history.
Fresno State shut down Arizona State (7-6) in the third quarter after the teams played to a 17-17 halftime tie. In the third quarter, the Sun Devils had four three-and-out drives and a fifth series that resulted in just one first down, and they were held to 21 yards.
