89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Bowl

Heisman winner on the way for Las Vegas Bowl? It’s possible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2023 - 3:19 pm
 
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during the first half an NCAA coll ...
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during the first half an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

A wild Week 7 of college football is complete, so it’s time for another Las Vegas Bowl projection.

Projection: No. 18 USC vs. No. 24 Iowa

The one-loss Trojans led by Lincoln Riley and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams may seem way out of the Las Vegas Bowl’s window right now, but their massive tumble in the AP poll might illustrate the worry voters have about the difficulty of USC’s upcoming schedule.

USC was demolished 48-20 on the road by No. 15 Notre Dame. It still has matchups with No. 5 Washington, No. 9 Oregon, No. 14 Utah and No. 25 UCLA. Lose any three of those games — starting with the Utes this weekend — and the Trojans fall right into the Las Vegas Bowl window.

While the Pac-12 keeps it interesting, the Hawkeyes continue to be the most likely pick for the Big Ten bid. Iowa took firm control of the Big Ten West with a 15-6 win on the road against Wisconsin in Week 7. On Saturday it hosts Minnesota, a team which hasn’t won a conference game since Week 1.

There aren’t many other contenders for the Big Ten’s Las Vegas Bowl bid. Wisconsin was the game’s most recent Big Ten participant making it unlikely, and the travel demands of Maryland or Rutgers makes them unappealing for a West Coast game.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
In Vegas, Somers starred at original MGM, Las Vegas Hilton
In Vegas, Somers starred at original MGM, Las Vegas Hilton
2
Aces can’t finish off WNBA Finals sweep; All-Star injured — PHOTOS
Aces can’t finish off WNBA Finals sweep; All-Star injured — PHOTOS
3
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
4
CCSD loses appeal in case of embarrassing yearbook photo
CCSD loses appeal in case of embarrassing yearbook photo
5
CARTOONS: What happens in crime city
CARTOONS: What happens in crime city
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders receiver helps bettors hit parlay at 854-1 odds
Raiders receiver helps bettors hit parlay at 854-1 odds
NFL seeks delay in arguments over league’s dispute with Gruden
NFL seeks delay in arguments over league’s dispute with Gruden
Judge sides with RJ in legal battle over police video
Judge sides with RJ in legal battle over police video
Vegas magician Dirk Arthur, last of wild-animal showmen, dies
Vegas magician Dirk Arthur, last of wild-animal showmen, dies
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Are rental rates finally about to drop in Las Vegas?
Are rental rates finally about to drop in Las Vegas?