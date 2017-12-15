Here’s a look at Oregon’s Las Vegas Bowl uniforms

The Las Vegas Bowl uniforms are ready, and there will be a color rush on the field Saturday.

Oregon announced on Twitter on Thursday that it will wear all green uniforms and silver helmets on Saturday for the Las Vegas Bowl. (@oregonfootball/Twitter)

Oregon announced on Twitter on Thursday that its players will wear green jerseys, green pants, green cleats and silver helmets.

Boise State has not officially announced its bowl uniform combinations, but Las Vegas Bowl media director Mark Wallington told the Review-Journal on Friday that the Broncos will wear blue jerseys and blue pants.

The Broncos have been sporting blue jerseys at public events around the valley this week.

Day 3 in Las Vegas is in the books! A group of Broncos started the day with Goodie Two Shoes, picking out toys for and playing with local youth. After practice, the Broncos hit The Strip and took a ride on the LINQ High Roller! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/8sflLGdpJg — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 15, 2017

The teams kick off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.