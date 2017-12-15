Las Vegas Bowl

Here’s a look at Oregon’s Las Vegas Bowl uniforms

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2017 - 2:57 pm
 

The Las Vegas Bowl uniforms are ready, and there will be a color rush on the field Saturday.

Oregon announced on Twitter on Thursday that its players will wear green jerseys, green pants, green cleats and silver helmets.

Boise State has not officially announced its bowl uniform combinations, but Las Vegas Bowl media director Mark Wallington told the Review-Journal on Friday that the Broncos will wear blue jerseys and blue pants.

The Broncos have been sporting blue jerseys at public events around the valley this week.

The teams kick off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

