Is Coach Prime coming to the Las Vegas Bowl? Our Week 3 projection
Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are on a roll to begin the season and may be in contention for a Las Vegas Bowl berth.
College football has only been back for two weeks — three if your team played in Week 0 — but it’s never too early to project which teams may end their season at Allegiant Stadium for the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl.
This season’s matchup pits the Pac-12, which has eight teams ranked in the AP poll, against the Big Ten. The Las Vegas Bowl still sits behind the Alamo Bowl for its Pac-12 selection and will pick after the Citrus Bowl and the ReliaQuest Bowl — formerly the Outback Bowl — for its Big Ten representative.
Projection: No. 18 Colorado vs. Minnesota
Few storylines have drawn as much attention as the resurrection of the Buffaloes under new coach Deion Sanders.
Colorado upset Texas Christian, 2022 national championship runnersup, 45-42 during Week 1, then stampeded past rivals Nebraska 36-14 in Week 2.
CU will likely stay undefeated in Week 3 against Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but has No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 Southern California in consecutive weeks before ending the season against No. 12 Utah.
Minnesota received votes in the AP poll this week after starting its season with a last-second, 13-10 win against Nebraska and beating Eastern Michigan 25-6. Minnesota has a tough test this week against No. 20 North Carolina, but has a shot at the Big Ten West crown after Purdue and Wisconsin suffered upsets in the first two weeks.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.