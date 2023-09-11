87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Bowl

Is Coach Prime coming to the Las Vegas Bowl? Our Week 3 projection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 2:25 pm
 
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads the team on to the field in the first half of an NCAA c ...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads the team on to the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

College football has only been back for two weeks — three if your team played in Week 0 — but it’s never too early to project which teams may end their season at Allegiant Stadium for the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl.

This season’s matchup pits the Pac-12, which has eight teams ranked in the AP poll, against the Big Ten. The Las Vegas Bowl still sits behind the Alamo Bowl for its Pac-12 selection and will pick after the Citrus Bowl and the ReliaQuest Bowl — formerly the Outback Bowl — for its Big Ten representative.

Projection: No. 18 Colorado vs. Minnesota

Few storylines have drawn as much attention as the resurrection of the Buffaloes under new coach Deion Sanders.

Colorado upset Texas Christian, 2022 national championship runnersup, 45-42 during Week 1, then stampeded past rivals Nebraska 36-14 in Week 2.

CU will likely stay undefeated in Week 3 against Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but has No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 Southern California in consecutive weeks before ending the season against No. 12 Utah.

Minnesota received votes in the AP poll this week after starting its season with a last-second, 13-10 win against Nebraska and beating Eastern Michigan 25-6. Minnesota has a tough test this week against No. 20 North Carolina, but has a shot at the Big Ten West crown after Purdue and Wisconsin suffered upsets in the first two weeks.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
MGM Resorts nationwide work to recover from cybersecurity issue
MGM Resorts nationwide work to recover from cybersecurity issue
2
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
3
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
4
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
5
2 Henderson office buildings to be redeveloped into retail center
2 Henderson office buildings to be redeveloped into retail center
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
College football betting trends — Week 1
College football betting trends — Week 1
College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for UNLV vs. Michigan
College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for UNLV vs. Michigan
Las Vegas Bowl future remains cloudy after Pac-12 collapse
Las Vegas Bowl future remains cloudy after Pac-12 collapse
Colorado upset in Deion Sanders’ debut causes major line move
Colorado upset in Deion Sanders’ debut causes major line move
Colorado, Deion Sanders hype causes major line move vs. rival
Colorado, Deion Sanders hype causes major line move vs. rival
Which college football teams do bettors like entering the season?
Which college football teams do bettors like entering the season?