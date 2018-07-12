Las Vegas Bowl adds Mitsubishi Motors as title sponsor

The bowl, which will be played Dec. 15 at Sam Boyd Stadium, will be known as the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl.

The logo for the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl. (Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl)

Mitsubishi Motors has signed on as the title sponsor of the Las Vegas Bowl for the next two bowls, event officials announced Thursday.

The bowl, which will be played Dec. 15 at Sam Boyd Stadium, will be known as the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl.

“This new partnership brings together two exciting and world-renowned brands in Mitsubishi Motors and Las Vegas,” said bowl executive director John Saccenti in a statement. “We are proud of how our event has grown so much along with our great city the last quarter-century and with the addition of a world-class title sponsor the future looks even brighter.”

The bowl went without a sponsor last year after Geico was a presenting sponsor in 2016 after Royal Purple owned the naming rights in 2013-15.

Entering its 27th edition, the Las Vegas Bowl is in its penultimate year at Sam Boyd Stadium and will move the Raiders’ stadium in 2020.

