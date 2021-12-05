72°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl announces matchup

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2021 - 12:13 pm
 
Arizona State players hold up the Territorial Cup after defeating Arizona 38-15 during an NCAA ...
Arizona State players hold up the Territorial Cup after defeating Arizona 38-15 during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State will play Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Sun Devils (8-4) will represent the Pac-12 Conference, and Wisconsin (8-4) is the choice from the Big Ten.

Arizona State is led by three-year starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who this season has passed for 2,222 yards and 10 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. He also has rushed for 670 yards and six TDs.

Wisconsin went on a seven-game winning streak before ending the regular season with a 23-13 loss at Minnesota that cost the Badgers a share of the West Division title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

