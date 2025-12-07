Las Vegas Bowl announces Power 4 matchup for New Year’s Eve game

Utah will make its record-setting seventh appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl when the Utes meet Nebraska on New Year’s Eve, bowl officials announced Sunday.

Las Vegas Bowl matchup nearly settled as regular season wraps up

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef (14) plays against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin runs a play against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

No. 15 Utah will make a record-setting seventh appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Its opponent will be playing in the Dec. 31 game at Allegiant Stadium for the first time.

The Utes (10-2) will meet Nebraska (7-5) at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, bowl officials announced Sunday.

The Utes’ losses were to BYU and Texas Tech, who played for the Big 12 championship Saturday.

Utah, which features the No. 2 rushing attack in the nation at 269.8 yards per game, is 4-2 in the Las Vegas Bowl, with its last appearance in 2023, a 14-7 loss to Northwestern.

The Utes’ four victories are tied with Boise State for the most in the history of the game, which dates to 1992.

The Cornhuskers are 4-0 against Utah, but the teams haven’t played since 1992.

Nebraska lost polarizing starting quarterback Dylan Raiola to a season-ending broken fibula last month and struggled down the stretch.

Star running back Emmett Johnson declared for the NFL draft last week and is not expected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The game could be the last for longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who has yet to announce whether he will retire after the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.