Las Vegas Bowl could feature CFP participant from last season

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game following Week 7 of the college football season.

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims tosses the ball to the ref during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)

Forecasts for the Las Vegas Bowl are starting to become clear, but a lot can change before the end of the season.

This year’s game takes place on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and will match a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Illinois vs. Arizona State

This is the consensus matchup among college football bowl prognosticators for the second time this season.

The Fighting Illini were the pick by ESPN.com, CBS Sportsline, Sports Illustrated and Athlon Sports. Illinois (5-2) dropped out of the rankings following a 34-16 loss to Ohio State.

Coach Bret Bielema’s team is averaging 34 points per game despite lacking a true star playmaker on offense. The Illini have a bye this week before traveling to play Washington on Oct. 25.

The Sun Devils were the choice for the game by CBS Sportsline, Sports Illustrated and Athlon. Arizona State (4-2) took one on the chin last week in a 42-10 loss to Utah, as quarterback Sam Leavitt missed the game with an injury.

Arizona State won the Big 12 last season and played in the College Football Playoff, losing in the quarterfinals.

After this week’s matchup against No. 7 Texas Tech, the schedule doesn’t ease up for Arizona State with games against Houston and Iowa State.

