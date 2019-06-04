Las Vegas Bowl has new deal with Pac-12, Big Ten, SEC

The Las Vegas Bowl announced Tuesday a deal to feature either a Big Ten or a Southeastern Conference team vs. a Pac-12 team.

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion raises the trophy in celebration of his team's win over Arizona State of the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Dec. 15, 2018. (Chase Stevens/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin, center, celebrates with players Leighton Vander Esch, left, and Cedrick Wilson after defeating Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Bowl, which is moving from Sam Boyd Stadium to the Raiders Stadium next year, announced Tuesday a deal to feature either a Big Ten or a Southeastern Conference team vs. a Pac-12 team.

The bowl also will move to a post-Christmas date for the first time. The agreement will run from the 2020 game through the 2025, moving the bowl to the No. 2 selection in the Pac-12 pecking order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

