Las Vegas Bowl has new deal with Pac-12, Big Ten, SEC
The Las Vegas Bowl, which is moving from Sam Boyd Stadium to the Raiders Stadium next year, announced Tuesday a deal to feature either a Big Ten or a Southeastern Conference team vs. a Pac-12 team.
The bowl also will move to a post-Christmas date for the first time. The agreement will run from the 2020 game through the 2025, moving the bowl to the No. 2 selection in the Pac-12 pecking order.
