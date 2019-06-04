94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl has new deal with Pac-12, Big Ten, SEC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2019 - 11:00 am
 
Updated June 4, 2019 - 11:41 am

The Las Vegas Bowl, which is moving from Sam Boyd Stadium to the Raiders Stadium next year, announced Tuesday a deal to feature either a Big Ten or a Southeastern Conference team vs. a Pac-12 team.

The bowl also will move to a post-Christmas date for the first time. The agreement will run from the 2020 game through the 2025, moving the bowl to the No. 2 selection in the Pac-12 pecking order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fresno State defense rises again in Las Vegas Bowl
By / RJ

Fresno State’s defense initially was ignored for the part it played in the Bulldogs’ 31-20 victory over Arizona State before an announced crowd of 37,146 in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium.

 
Las Vegas Bowl’s future still on hold
By / RJ

The future of the Las Vegas Bowl remains uncertain as conferences throughout the country negotiate various postseason contracts. Arizona State plays No. 19 Fresno State in the bowl at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Fresno State should stop Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Two opponents have scored more than 21 points on Fresno State this season: Toledo (in a 49-27 Fresno win) and Boise State (in a 24-17 Fresno loss).