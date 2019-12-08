Las Vegas Bowl matchup announced

Washington will play Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21 at Sam Boyd Stadium, the game announced Sunday.

Washington will play Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21 at Sam Boyd Stadium, the game announced Sunday. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington will play Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21 at Sam Boyd Stadium, the game announced Sunday.

This is the last year the bowl will be played at Sam Boyd. It switches to Allegiant Stadium next year.

It’s also the final year the Mountain West will be represented, though the Pac-12 Conference will remain affiliated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.