65°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl matchup announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2019 - 1:00 pm
 

Washington will play Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21 at Sam Boyd Stadium, the game announced Sunday.

This is the last year the bowl will be played at Sam Boyd. It switches to Allegiant Stadium next year.

It’s also the final year the Mountain West will be represented, though the Pac-12 Conference will remain affiliated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fresno State defense rises again in Las Vegas Bowl
By / RJ

Fresno State’s defense initially was ignored for the part it played in the Bulldogs’ 31-20 victory over Arizona State before an announced crowd of 37,146 in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium.