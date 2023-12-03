Las Vegas Bowl matchup announced featuring Big Ten, Pac-12

The Big Ten makes its return to the Las Vegas Bowl this year, facing the Pac-12 in the final year of the conference in its current configuration.

Utah running back Jaylon Glover (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Northwestern and Utah will play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23 at Allegiant Stadium, officials announced Sunday.

The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC (KTNV-13 locally).

Utah (8-4), of the Pac-12, will be making its record-tying sixth Las Vegas Bowl appearance. Northwestern (7-5), of the Big Ten, will be making its first Las Vegas Bowl trip.

Northwestern persevered this season after an offseason scandal over hazing allegations led to the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The Las Vegas Bowl will feature the Pac-12 and the Big Ten for the second time since new conference tie-ins were created ahead of the 2020 season.

Wisconsin and running back Braelon Allen, named Las Vegas Bowl MVP, beat Arizona State and current Heisman candidate Jayden Daniels — now at Louisiana State — 20-13 in 2021, the first Las Vegas Bowl to feature the Big Ten.

Oregon State defeated Florida 30-3 in last year’s Las Vegas Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

