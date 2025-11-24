65°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl matchup nearly settled as regular season wraps up

Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) celebrates with teammates Otto Tia, left, and Jaren Kump, ri ...
Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) celebrates with teammates Otto Tia, left, and Jaren Kump, right, after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2025 - 1:29 pm
 

With one week remaining in the college football regular season, the matchup for the Las Vegas Bowl appears to be set.

This year’s game will kick off on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and pits a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Nebraska vs. Utah

The Cornhuskers (7-4) have been in and out of the projections for this game the past several weeks but were the choice by Athlon Sports, CBS Sportsline, ESPN.com, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.

Nebraska was trounced 37-10 at Penn State on Saturday and has lost two of its past three games since quarterback Dylan Raiola sustained a broken right fibula against USC on Nov. 1.

The Cornhuskers host Iowa on Friday morning in a game that could decide the Big Ten’s representative in Las Vegas.

Utah (9-2) remained in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth with a wild 51-47 victory over Kansas State on Saturday despite allowing 472 yards rushing.

The Utes are ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll and were the selection for this game by CBS Sportsline, ESPN.com and The Athletic.

Utah visits Kansas on Friday morning and then will wait to see if it reaches the Big 12 championship game.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

