Las Vegas Bowl moves to earlier date on bowl schedule

A football helmet is pictured with the Las Vegas Bowl logo on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Bowl is moving on the bowl schedule again.

The bowl game, which is now played at Allegiant Stadium, announced it will be played at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17, moving back to the first Saturday of bowl games.

ABC-TV (KSNV-13) will televise the game nationally. It was part of complete bowl revealed Thursday.

It will be one of seven bowls games scheduled for that date. This year the game will feature a matchup of the Pac-12 and the SEC teams, the first preassigned matchup between the leagues since 1989.

The game was played on the first Saturday of bowl season for decades when it was at Sam Boyd Stadium. The move to Allegiant and the affiliation with the Pac-12 Conference, the Big 12 Conference and the Southeastern Conference originally allowed the game to be played closer to Jan. 1.

Last year’s game — in which Wisconsin beat Arizona State 20-13 — was played on Dec. 30. The 2020 game was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are back to a local Saturday afternoon kickoff and we couldn’t be more excited about it,” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said in a statement. “Being the featured act in ABC primetime during the first weekend of bowl season will benefit both our city and our teams’ fan bases.”

