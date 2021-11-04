54°F
Las Vegas Bowl officials eyeing Big Ten, Pac-12 teams

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2021 - 5:59 am
 
Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, center, celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State with team ...
Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, center, celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Las Vegas Bowl finally gets to stage its all-Power 5 matchup at Allegiant Stadium after COVID-19 wiped out last year’s game.

This year’s game will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and will be televised on ESPN. The game shares the second selection of the Pac-12 with the Holiday Bowl after the College Football Playoff pick. From the Big Ten, the bowl gets its choice after the CFP, Citrus and Outback selections.

Big Ten candidates: No. 19 Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten), No. 22 Penn State (5-3, 2-3), Minnesota (6-2, 4-1), Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2)

Pac-12 candidates: Arizona State (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12), Oregon State (5-3, 3-2), UCLA (5-4, 3-3), Utah (5-3, 4-1), Washington State (5-4, 4-2),

Big Ten game to watch: Wisconsin at Rutgers

Pac-12 game to watch: Southern California at Arizona State

Projected matchup: Iowa vs. Washington State (ESPN/Mark Schlabach), Minnesota vs. Arizona State (Athlon, College Football News), Penn State vs. Arizona State (247Sports), Penn State vs. Oregon State (Action Network, USA Today), Wisconsin vs. Arizona State (CBS Sports), Wisconsin vs. UCLA (Sporting News), Wisconsin vs. Washington State (ESPN/Kyle Bonagura)

Las Vegas Bowl officials visits this weekend: No games in person

— Mark Anderson, Las Vegas Review-Journal

SRS Distribution replaces Mitsubishi Motors as the title sponsor of the game, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium. There was no game last year because of COVID-19.