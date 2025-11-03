68°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl projection holds steady for 2nd straight week

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens (18) celebrates with teammate Ty Nissen (99) after kicking a field goa ...
Iowa kicker Drew Stevens (18) celebrates with teammate Ty Nissen (99) after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2025 - 8:35 am
 

The college football season in nearing the homestretch, and for the first time, there were no changes to the Las Vegas Bowl projection.

This year’s game kicks off on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Iowa vs. Utah

The Hawkeyes (6-2) were off last week and just missed being ranked in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. Iowa was the pick for the game by ESPN.com and Athlon Sports.

Defense remains the Hawkeyes’ calling card. Iowa is second in the Big Ten in yards allowed per game and third in the conference in points allowed at 13.1 per game.

Iowa hosts No. 6 Oregon on Saturday with a chance to notch a statement victory.

Utah (7-2) moved up to No. 17 in the AP poll after trouncing 25th-ranked Cincinnati 45-14 on Saturday and remains in the hunt for the Big 12 championship game.

The Utes were tabbed for the Las Vegas Bowl by Athlon Sports, ESPN.com and The Athletic. Running back Wayshawn Parker had 104 yards and a touchdown last week and is on pace to crack the 1,000-yard mark.

Utah is off this week and at Baylor on Nov. 15.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

