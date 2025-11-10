Las Vegas Bowl projection sees shake-up after Week 11

The Las Vegas Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game after Week 11 of the college football season.

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef (14) and Nebraska offensive lineman Justin Evans (51) embrace after defeating UCLA at an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

After a week full of close games and upsets, there was a significant change to half the Las Vegas Bowl projection following Week 11 of the college football season.

This year’s game takes place on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and features a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Nebraska vs. Utah

The Cornhuskers (7-3) defeated UCLA 28-21 last week and were the pick for this bowl game by CBS Sportsline, ESPN.com, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.

Nebraska lost quarterback Dylan Raiola to a season-ending leg injury Nov. 1 against USC, but freshman TJ Lateef stepped in and went 13-for-15 for 205 yards and three touchdowns through the air against UCLA.

Nebraska is off this week before a Nov. 22 matchup at Penn State. The Cornhuskers then close the season at home against Iowa on Nov. 28.

Utah (7-2) had a bye last week and still moved up to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Utes have an outside shot at reaching the College Football Playoff if they win their remaining three games and things break their way. ESPN’s FPI released last week gave Utah a 27.9 percent chance of making the playoff.

ESPN.com and The Athletic each tabbed the Utes for this bowl game. Utah plays two of its final three games on the road, including this week’s matchup at Baylor (5-4).

