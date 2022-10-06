Las Vegas Bowl tickets to go on sale next month
The Las Vegas Bowl is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium and will feature the first bowl matchup between Pac-12 and SEC teams in 33 years.
Tickets for the Las Vegas Bowl will go on sale Nov. 9.
The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium and will feature the first bowl matchup between Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference teams in 33 years. This will be the first time an SEC team has participated in the Las Vegas Bowl since 2000.
Prices will be as low as $50 for end-zone seats. VIP Club area tickets will be $350.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.