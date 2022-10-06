Las Vegas Bowl tickets to go on sale next month

The Las Vegas Bowl is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium and will feature the first bowl matchup between Pac-12 and SEC teams in 33 years.

Arizona State Sun Devils fans pose for photos before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) holds up the game-winning trophy while his team cheers after beating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tickets for the Las Vegas Bowl will go on sale Nov. 9.

The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium and will feature the first bowl matchup between Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference teams in 33 years. This will be the first time an SEC team has participated in the Las Vegas Bowl since 2000.

Prices will be as low as $50 for end-zone seats. VIP Club area tickets will be $350.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.