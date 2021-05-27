Las Vegas Bowl to be played after Christmas for first time

The Las Vegas Bowl will be between schools from the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences at Allegiant Stadium.

Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen, left center, and incoming head coach Jimmy Lake, left, hold up the winning trophy as confetti rains down after defeating the Boise State Broncos 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Bowl will be played after Christmas for the first time, pitting schools between the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences on Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale July 1 at lvbowl.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

