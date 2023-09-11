93°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl Week 3 projection: No. 18 Colorado vs. Minnesota

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 2:25 pm
 
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads the team on to the field in the first half of an NCAA c ...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads the team on to the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

College football has only been back for two weeks — three if your team played in Week 0 — but it’s never too early to project which teams may end their season at Allegiant Stadium for the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl.

This season’s matchup pits the Pac-12, which has eight teams ranked in the AP poll, against the Big Ten. The Las Vegas Bowl still sits behind the Alamo Bowl for its Pac-12 selection and will pick after the Citrus Bowl and the ReliaQuest Bowl — formerly the Outback Bowl — for its Big Ten representative.

Projection: No. 18 Colorado vs. Minnesota

Few storylines have drawn as much attention as the resurrection of the Buffaloes under new coach Deion Sanders.

Colorado upset TCU, 2022 national championship runnersup, 45-42 during Week 1, then stampeded past rivals Nebraska 36-14 in Week 2.

CU will likely stay undefeated in Week 3 against Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but has No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 USC in consecutive weeks before ending the season against No. 12 Utah.

Minnesota received votes in the AP poll this week after starting its season with a last-second, 13-10 win against Nebraska and beating Eastern Michigan 25-6. Minnesota has a tough test this week against No. 20 North Carolina, but has a shot at the Big Ten West crown after Purdue and Wisconsin suffered upsets in the first two weeks.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

