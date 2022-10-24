Las Vegas Bowl Week 8 Projection; Utah vs. LSU

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Eight weeks of college football are complete, and with the Dec. 17 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium less than a month away, here’s a projection for the matchup between teams from the Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference.

Projection: No. 14 Utah vs. No. 18 LSU

Both of these teams have been in the projection before.

The Utes had a bye, but were impacted by No. 12 UCLA’s 45-30 loss to No. 8 Oregon. The defeat puts the Bruins on the edge of the New Year’s Six bowls, which makes them more likely for the Alamo Bowl, for now, with a game against No. 10 USC remaining.

LSU came up with a second consecutive big win this week, defeating previously unbeaten No. 15 Ole Miss 45-20. The Tigers enter their bye week at 6-2 with only one conference loss.

Up next:

In addition, there are several games in the SEC East to watch this week, but Ole Miss versus Texas A&M has the most relevance for the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Rebels need to get back on track after losing to the Tigers. Ole Miss has a difficult schedule to finish the season. Texas A&M has lost three consecutive games and a win keeps them in contention for a Las Vegas Bowl berth.

Thursday’s game between Utah and Washington State is the most important game in the Pac-12 for the Las Vegas Bowl The Utes need wins to keep pace with USC, UCLA and Oregon. Additionally, the two teams behind Utah in the Pac-12 standings — Washington and Oregon State — both have byes this week.

