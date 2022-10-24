65°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl Week 8 Projection; Utah vs. LSU

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2022 - 4:17 pm
 
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up before their NCAA college football game against So ...
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Eight weeks of college football are complete, and with the Dec. 17 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium less than a month away, here’s a projection for the matchup between teams from the Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference.

Projection: No. 14 Utah vs. No. 18 LSU

Both of these teams have been in the projection before.

The Utes had a bye, but were impacted by No. 12 UCLA’s 45-30 loss to No. 8 Oregon. The defeat puts the Bruins on the edge of the New Year’s Six bowls, which makes them more likely for the Alamo Bowl, for now, with a game against No. 10 USC remaining.

LSU came up with a second consecutive big win this week, defeating previously unbeaten No. 15 Ole Miss 45-20. The Tigers enter their bye week at 6-2 with only one conference loss.

Up next:

In addition, there are several games in the SEC East to watch this week, but Ole Miss versus Texas A&M has the most relevance for the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Rebels need to get back on track after losing to the Tigers. Ole Miss has a difficult schedule to finish the season. Texas A&M has lost three consecutive games and a win keeps them in contention for a Las Vegas Bowl berth.

Thursday’s game between Utah and Washington State is the most important game in the Pac-12 for the Las Vegas Bowl The Utes need wins to keep pace with USC, UCLA and Oregon. Additionally, the two teams behind Utah in the Pac-12 standings — Washington and Oregon State — both have byes this week.

Contact Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

