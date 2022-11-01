Las Vegas Bowl Week 9 projection: Ole Miss vs. Washington
Week 9 of college football is complete and this week’s Las Vegas Bowl projection includes two teams who’ve overcome midseason losses to move back up the standings.
Week 9 of college football is complete and the Las Vegas Bowl — the only scheduled matchup between the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference this bowl season — moves ever closer.
The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Projection: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. Washington
The Week 8 prediction of No. 12 Utah and No. 15 LSU is still firmly in play, but Ole Miss and Washington are the selections following Week 9.
The Rebels had a bounce-back win Saturday, beating Texas A&M 31-28. Ole Miss is 8-1, 4-1 in the SEC. It finishes the season with difficult games against No. 6 Alabama and against traditional rival Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl game.
Washington is coming off a bye, but the Huskies have recovered from a mid-season dropoff to win their past two games. They currently sit at 6-2, 3-2 in the Pac-12.
Up Next:
The biggest game to watch in the Pac-12 this week will be No. 24 Oregon State versus Washington. Both teams are coming off byes, have the same records and still have to play No. 8 Oregon. The winner will be securely in the Las Vegas Bowl window, while the loser likely drops too far down the Pac-12 standings for consideration.
The most important game in the SEC for the Las Vegas Bowl will be between Alabama and LSU. A Tiger win likely puts LSU outside the range for a Las Vegas Bowl berth, but a loss keeps them in contention.
