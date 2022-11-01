Las Vegas Bowl Week 9 projection: Ole Miss vs. Washington

Week 9 of college football is complete and this week’s Las Vegas Bowl projection includes two teams who’ve overcome midseason losses to move back up the standings.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin calls his quarterback over for a talk during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Week 9 of college football is complete and the Las Vegas Bowl — the only scheduled matchup between the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference this bowl season — moves ever closer.

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Projection: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. Washington

The Week 8 prediction of No. 12 Utah and No. 15 LSU is still firmly in play, but Ole Miss and Washington are the selections following Week 9.

The Rebels had a bounce-back win Saturday, beating Texas A&M 31-28. Ole Miss is 8-1, 4-1 in the SEC. It finishes the season with difficult games against No. 6 Alabama and against traditional rival Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl game.

Washington is coming off a bye, but the Huskies have recovered from a mid-season dropoff to win their past two games. They currently sit at 6-2, 3-2 in the Pac-12.

Up Next:

The biggest game to watch in the Pac-12 this week will be No. 24 Oregon State versus Washington. Both teams are coming off byes, have the same records and still have to play No. 8 Oregon. The winner will be securely in the Las Vegas Bowl window, while the loser likely drops too far down the Pac-12 standings for consideration.

The most important game in the SEC for the Las Vegas Bowl will be between Alabama and LSU. A Tiger win likely puts LSU outside the range for a Las Vegas Bowl berth, but a loss keeps them in contention.

