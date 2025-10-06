Latest Las Vegas Bowl projection features familiar school

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game after Week 6 of the college football season.

Utah players react during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept, 27, 2025, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/ William Wotring)

If the Las Vegas Bowl took place today, it might feature an old friend.

This year’s game will be played on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and will match a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Nebraska vs. Utah

The Cornhuskers (4-1) are back in the projection after being the choice by ESPN.com and CBS Sportsline. Nebraska earned its first Big Ten victory by beating Michigan State 38-27, as running back Emmett Johnson rushed for three touchdowns.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola continues to impress with a 12-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Nebraska faces host Maryland on Saturday.

Also in contention from the Big Ten were Illinois and Penn State.

Utah was the pick for the former Pac-12 by Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com and Sports Illustrated. The Utes (4-1) are coming off a bye before facing No. 21 Arizona State on Saturday.

The Utes’ offense features a balanced rushing attack that is 13th in the country in yards per game. Quarterback Devin Dampier is a dual threat.

Utah has played in the Las Vegas Bowl six times, tied with BYU for the most appearances in the game’s history. Its latest appearance was in 2023 when the Utes lost 14-7 to Northwestern.

Other former Pac-12 teams considered were Arizona State and Cal.

