74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl

Latest Las Vegas Bowl projection features familiar school

Utah players react during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virgini ...
Utah players react during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept, 27, 2025, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/ William Wotring)
More Stories
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college f ...
New Big Ten team appears in Las Vegas Bowl projection after upset win
Nebraska's Dasan McCullough runs out of the tunnel before an NCAA college football game a ...
Which teams are projected to play in Las Vegas Bowl after Week 4?
2025 Las Vegas Bowl moves to marquee date on college sports calendar
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) gets off a pass from the end zone as Texas A&M A ...
Ex-UNLV quarterback enjoys ‘poetic ending’ with USC in Las Vegas Bowl
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2025 - 10:42 am
 

If the Las Vegas Bowl took place today, it might feature an old friend.

This year’s game will be played on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and will match a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Nebraska vs. Utah

The Cornhuskers (4-1) are back in the projection after being the choice by ESPN.com and CBS Sportsline. Nebraska earned its first Big Ten victory by beating Michigan State 38-27, as running back Emmett Johnson rushed for three touchdowns.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola continues to impress with a 12-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Nebraska faces host Maryland on Saturday.

Also in contention from the Big Ten were Illinois and Penn State.

Utah was the pick for the former Pac-12 by Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com and Sports Illustrated. The Utes (4-1) are coming off a bye before facing No. 21 Arizona State on Saturday.

The Utes’ offense features a balanced rushing attack that is 13th in the country in yards per game. Quarterback Devin Dampier is a dual threat.

Utah has played in the Las Vegas Bowl six times, tied with BYU for the most appearances in the game’s history. Its latest appearance was in 2023 when the Utes lost 14-7 to Northwestern.

Other former Pac-12 teams considered were Arizona State and Cal.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES