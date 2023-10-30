New Big 10 team emerges in Las Vegas Bowl projection

Nebraska is on the cusp of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016, and the Cornhuskers could make their postseason return at the Las Vegas Bowl.

Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) looks to pass the ball against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims, center, carries the ball against Purdue's Dillon Thieneman, second left, and Yanni Karlaftis, right during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Week 9 of college football is complete, and for the first time in what feels like months, there’s been a change on the Big Ten side of the Las Vegas Bowl projection.

Projection: Arizona (Pac-12) vs. Nebraska (Big Ten)

The Wildcats have been one of the most entertaining teams in the country. They lost a 43-41 double-overtime thriller at No. 24 Southern California on Oct. 7 and are coming off two consecutive wins against ranked teams, most recently beating No. 16 Oregon State 27-24 at home.

Arizona (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) will get a chance to defeat another ranked team when it hosts No. 20 UCLA on Saturday. A win would make the Wildcats bowl eligible for the first time since 2017.

Nebraska (5-3, 3-2) took a step closer to making its long-awaited return to the postseason after beating Purdue 31-14 in Week 9. The Cornhuskers, in their first year under coach Matt Rhule, are one win from being bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. They will play at Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) on Saturday.

Nebraska is one of three Big Ten teams that seem likely for a Las Vegas Bowl berth, along with Minnesota and Iowa. All three play winnable matchups this week, as Minnesota hosts Illinois and Iowa travels to Northwestern.

The Las Vegas Bowl will be played at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.