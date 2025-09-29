84°F
New Big Ten team appears in Las Vegas Bowl projection after upset win

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college f ...
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2025 - 3:07 pm
 

A new Big Ten team emerged as a potential participant in the Las Vegas Bowl.

This year’s game will be played on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Illinois vs. Arizona State

The No. 22 Fighting Illini (4-1) pulled off the upset over USC 34-32 on a field goal by David Olano as time expired and are the choice by ESPN.com and Athlon Sports.

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer was superb against the Trojans, recording 359 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. He was the first player with a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in a Big Ten game since 2011. The Illini next face Purdue.

Other Big Ten teams that appeared in projections were Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska.

The Sun Devils moved back into the rankings at No. 25 following a 27-24 win over TCU and were the pick for the game by Athlon, CBS Sportsline and Sports Illustrated.

Arizona State (4-1) reached the College Football Playoff last season and is led on offense by quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The Sun Devils are idle this week before facing Utah on Oct. 11.

Also in consideration from the former Pac-12 were Cal and Utah.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

