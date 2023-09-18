New opponent for Coach Prime in Las Vegas Bowl projection

Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes survived a double-overtime scare against Colorado State to remain undefeated.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, right, hugs his son, safety Shilo Sanders, after he returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Week 3 of college football is in the books, meaning the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl draws nearer. The Pac-12 begins its conference season this week with eight ranked teams, while the Big Ten still has six undefeated teams entering Week 4.

Projection: No. 19 Colorado vs. No. 24 Iowa

The Buffaloes were the pick entering Week 3 and remain in the projection after Colorado and coach Deion Sanders survived a double-overtime scare against Colorado State 43-35 in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Colorado faces a tough matchup in No. 10 Oregon as one of three Pac-12 games with major implications for the Las Vegas Bowl. Other games to watch this week include No. 11 Utah hosting No. 22 UCLA and No. 14 Oregon State’s trip the Palouse to play No. 21 Washington State in the battle between the only teams still remaining in the conference for 2024.

Iowa faces its first true test of the season this week against No. 7 Penn State. It’s coming off a 41-10 beatdown of Western Michigan and looks likely to control the Big Ten West.

Illinois, Nebraska and Northwestern already have Big Ten losses, while Wisconsin and Purdue were upset by Washington State and Fresno State, respectively, earlier this season.

Minnesota, the only team in the division with a conference win, lost 31-13 to No. 17 North Carolina in Week 3.

