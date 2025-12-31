No. 15 Utah pounds Nebraska in Morgan Scalley’s debut at Las Vegas Bowl
The Utes overwhelmed Nebraska in the second and third quarters to win their new coach’s debut in front of a record crowd at Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl.
Devon Dampier threw for 310 yards and a score as No. 15 Utah cruised to a 44-22 win over Nebraska in Wednesday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
He added 148 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The victory was the first for Utah (11-2) coach Morgan Scalley, who officially took charge Friday when Kyle Whittingham accepted the job at Michigan.
Nebraska (7-6) led 14-7 early in the second quarter before the Utes completely took over, limiting the Cornhuskers to 40 total yards in the second and third quarters while outscoring them 31–0.
The announced attendance of 38,879 was the most for a Las Vegas Bowl since the game moved to Allegiant Stadium following the 2019 season, surpassing the 32,515 who watched Wisconsin beat Arizona State in 2021.
It’s the ninth-largest crowd ever for the Las Vegas Bowl.
