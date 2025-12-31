56°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl

No. 15 Utah pounds Nebraska in Morgan Scalley’s debut at Las Vegas Bowl

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) gets past Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan J ...
Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) gets past Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) with defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) attempting to stop his scoring during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) pushes Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Rex Guthrie ...
Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) pushes Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Rex Guthrie (21) down and off on a long run during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) is unable to haul in a long pass during the first half of ...
Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) is unable to haul in a long pass during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (35) heads for the end zone with Utah Utes safet ...
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (35) heads for the end zone with Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) on his back during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field to face the Utah Utes during the first half of their La ...
The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field to face the Utah Utes during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A band performs for Nebraska and Utah fans during the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bo ...
A band performs for Nebraska and Utah fans during the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Owens Corning members gather for a photo with their Pink Panther mascot in the pre-game fan fes ...
Owens Corning members gather for a photo with their Pink Panther mascot in the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Nebraska fan is covered down to her boots in team promotion in the pre-game fan fest before t ...
A Nebraska fan is covered down to her boots in team promotion in the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Utah tailgaters play corn hole while enjoying food and drink during the pre-game fan fest befor ...
Utah tailgaters play corn hole while enjoying food and drink during the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A young Utah tailgater covers up from an incoming beanbag as fans play corn hole while enjoying ...
A young Utah tailgater covers up from an incoming beanbag as fans play corn hole while enjoying food and drink during the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) loses his helmet while celebrating a score over Nebrask ...
Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) loses his helmet while celebrating a score over Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A band performs during the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on ...
A band performs during the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Utah Utes take the field to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half of their La ...
The Utah Utes take the field to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Young Nebraska Cornhuskers fans attend their first bowl game against the Utah Utes during the f ...
Young Nebraska Cornhuskers fans attend their first bowl game against the Utah Utes during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (35) enters the end zone with Utah Utes safety T ...
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (35) enters the end zone with Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) on his back during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) goes over Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah ...
Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) goes over Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) with defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) not able to stop his scoring during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Utah Utes fans all celebrate a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half of ...
Utah Utes fans all celebrate a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (35) leaps past Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) ...
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (35) leaps past Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) on a long run during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans celebrate a score against the Utah Utes during the first half of thei ...
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans celebrate a score against the Utah Utes during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Utah Utes fans celebrate score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half of their ...
Utah Utes fans celebrate score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football ...
Here’s 4 players and 1 coach to watch in the Las Vegas Bowl
Nebraska's head coach Matt Rhule watches over the team’s practice at Bishop Gorman ...
Hill: Nebraska coach gets a chance to apologize for preseason comments about Las Vegas
Utha's head coach Morgan Scalley watches over the team’s practice at the Fertitta F ...
Nothing should change for Utes with new head coach in charge
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2025 - 3:57 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2025 - 4:08 pm

Devon Dampier threw for 310 yards and a score as No. 15 Utah cruised to a 44-22 win over Nebraska in Wednesday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

He added 148 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The victory was the first for Utah (11-2) coach Morgan Scalley, who officially took charge Friday when Kyle Whittingham accepted the job at Michigan.

Nebraska (7-6) led 14-7 early in the second quarter before the Utes completely took over, limiting the Cornhuskers to 40 total yards in the second and third quarters while outscoring them 31–0.

The announced attendance of 38,879 was the most for a Las Vegas Bowl since the game moved to Allegiant Stadium following the 2019 season, surpassing the 32,515 who watched Wisconsin beat Arizona State in 2021.

It’s the ninth-largest crowd ever for the Las Vegas Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES