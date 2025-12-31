No. 15 Utah pounds Nebraska in Morgan Scalley’s debut at Las Vegas Bowl

The Utes overwhelmed Nebraska in the second and third quarters to win their new coach’s debut in front of a record crowd at Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl.

Utah Utes fans celebrate score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans celebrate a score against the Utah Utes during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (35) leaps past Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) on a long run during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Utes fans all celebrate a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) goes over Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) with defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) not able to stop his scoring during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (35) enters the end zone with Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) on his back during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Young Nebraska Cornhuskers fans attend their first bowl game against the Utah Utes during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Utah Utes take the field to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A band performs during the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) loses his helmet while celebrating a score over Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A young Utah tailgater covers up from an incoming beanbag as fans play corn hole while enjoying food and drink during the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah tailgaters play corn hole while enjoying food and drink during the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Nebraska fan is covered down to her boots in team promotion in the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Owens Corning members gather for a photo with their Pink Panther mascot in the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A band performs for Nebraska and Utah fans during the pre-game fan fest before the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field to face the Utah Utes during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (35) heads for the end zone with Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) on his back during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) is unable to haul in a long pass during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) pushes Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Rex Guthrie (21) down and off on a long run during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) gets past Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) with defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) attempting to stop his scoring during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Devon Dampier threw for 310 yards and a score as No. 15 Utah cruised to a 44-22 win over Nebraska in Wednesday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

He added 148 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The victory was the first for Utah (11-2) coach Morgan Scalley, who officially took charge Friday when Kyle Whittingham accepted the job at Michigan.

Nebraska (7-6) led 14-7 early in the second quarter before the Utes completely took over, limiting the Cornhuskers to 40 total yards in the second and third quarters while outscoring them 31–0.

The announced attendance of 38,879 was the most for a Las Vegas Bowl since the game moved to Allegiant Stadium following the 2019 season, surpassing the 32,515 who watched Wisconsin beat Arizona State in 2021.

It’s the ninth-largest crowd ever for the Las Vegas Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.