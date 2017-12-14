Oregon standouts must decide whether to play in Las Vegas Bowl

One of the biggest mysteries concerning Oregon this week is whether star running back Royce Freeman and left tackle Tyrell Crosby will play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (73) during a football practice at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos will meet on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (73) during a football practice at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos will meet on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (73) arrived at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas for a football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos will meet on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

One of the biggest mysteries concerning Oregon this week is whether star running back Royce Freeman and left tackle Tyrell Crosby will play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Both seniors are expected to be picked early in the NFL draft. There is a recent trend of players in similar situations sitting out bowl games to avoid an injury that could cost them a lot of money.

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal indicated no decision has been finalized on their status for the 12:30 p.m. game against No. 25 Boise State at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“We’ll be having more extensive discussions sometime between tonight and tomorrow,” Cristobal said before Wednesday’s practice at Bishop Gorman High School.

Freeman and Crosby, a Green Valley High graduate, participated in a practice in which the Ducks wore shorts with shoulder pads and helmets.

Cristobal, who was recently promoted to head coach after Willie Taggart took the Florida State job, wouldn’t say what he would tell the players.

“Our advice is always just honesty,” he said. “We’ll sit down, and that’s obviously personal and confidential. We just want to make sure the situation is addressed.”

Key Broncos miss practice with injuries

Boise State senior tight end Jake Roh stood on the field at UNLV’s Rebel Park and watched his teammates practice. A spectator for now, he hopes to be a participant by the weekend.

Roh has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

“I really want to play,” Roh said. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that happens. Things have gone really well progressing in the right direction.”

Roh was first-team All-Mountain West this season after catching 39 passes for 410 yards and nine touchdowns.

He isn’t the only Bronco trying to get back on the field. Sophomore running back Alexander Mattison, who has rushed for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns, didn’t practice because of an ankle injury.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said the availability of each player will be determined on game day.

“(Roh’s) getting better,” Harsin said. “I don’t know what that means yet. I know how bad he wants to play, and Jake will be a guy that will find a way. Alexander’s improving, so he’ll get some stuff done this week. How he feels as he goes into the game will be determined at that point. Knowing Alexander, he usually gets himself back and ready to go, but we won’t know until game time.”

Sustained success for Boise State’s senior class

Boise State has gone 19 consecutive years in which its senior class has won at least one conference championship. Of those, 17 have won multiple titles, including 11 classes that have claimed three or more.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter. Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.