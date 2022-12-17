Oregon State dominates Florida in Las Vegas Bowl
The Beavers earned their 10th win of the season with a blowout victory that featured contributions from all three phases at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Oregon State dominated in all three phases on its way to a 30-3 victory over Florida in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Bishop Gorman alum Tyjon Lindsey scored the first points of the game on a reverse from eight yards out in the first quarter for the No. 17 Beavers, who racked up 353 yards of offense.
Oregon State (10-3) blocked a punt and faked a punt in the third quarter, scoring touchdowns after each of them.
Florida (6-7), playing without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and several other starters, didn’t surpass 100 total yards until the fourth quarter and scored its lone points on a field goal in the final minute of the game. The Gators finished with 219 total yards
Deshaun Fenwick ran for 107 yards, and Silas Bolden had six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in the win.
