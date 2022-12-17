48°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon State dominates Florida in Las Vegas Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2022 - 2:49 pm
 
Updated December 17, 2022 - 2:54 pm
Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Silas Bolden (7) extends out for a long reception over Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) is sacked by Florida Gators defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (33) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Rossi Ralenkotter trophy on display as the Florida Gators battle the Oregon State Beavers during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Oregon State Beavers wide receiver John Dunmore (14) is stopped short by Florida Gators cornerback Jaydon Hill (23) as safety Rashad Torrence II (22) moves in during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) is driven out of bounds after a long run by Florida Gators safety Jadarrius Perkins (27) and safety Rashad Torrence II (22) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Silas Bolden (7) extends out for a long reception over Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Florida Gators tight end Jonathan Odom (87) fights off a tackle attempt by Oregon State Beavers linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris (8) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon State dominated in all three phases on its way to a 30-3 victory over Florida in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Bishop Gorman alum Tyjon Lindsey scored the first points of the game on a reverse from eight yards out in the first quarter for the No. 17 Beavers, who racked up 353 yards of offense.

Oregon State (10-3) blocked a punt and faked a punt in the third quarter, scoring touchdowns after each of them.

Florida (6-7), playing without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and several other starters, didn’t surpass 100 total yards until the fourth quarter and scored its lone points on a field goal in the final minute of the game. The Gators finished with 219 total yards

Deshaun Fenwick ran for 107 yards, and Silas Bolden had six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in the win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

