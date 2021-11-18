48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Bowl

Pac-12 game with Las Vegas Bowl implications on line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2021 - 7:08 am
 
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) chest bumps Sun Devil mascot Sparky after scoring ...
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) chest bumps Sun Devil mascot Sparky after scoring a touchdown against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Arizona State will play Oregon State on Saturday in what is essentially an elimination game for the Pac-12 Conference spot in the Las Vegas Bowl.

From the Big Ten Conference, the showdown between top-10 teams Michigan State and Ohio State will create a domino effect regarding which team might be selected on that side.

This year’s game is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. The Las Vegas Bowl shares the second selection from the Pac-12 with the Holiday Bowl after the College Football Playoff pick. From the Big Ten, the bowl gets its choice after the CFP, Citrus and Outback selections.

Big Ten candidates: No. 18 Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten), Penn State (6-4, 3-4), Purdue (6-4, 4-3), Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2)

Pac-12 candidates: Arizona State (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12), Oregon State (6-4, 4-3), UCLA (6-4, 3-3), Utah (7-3, 6-1)

Big Ten game to watch: No. 7 Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State

Pac-12 game to watch: Arizona State at Oregon State

Projected matchup: Iowa vs. Arizona State (Action Network), Minnesota vs. UCLA (ESPN), Penn State vs. Arizona State (The Athletic, Athlon), Penn State vs. UCLA (Bleacher Report), Purdue vs. Arizona State (CBS Sports), Penn State vs. Washington State (USA Today), Purdue vs. Arizona State (College Football News, Yahoo), Purdue vs. Oregon State (Sporting News), Purdue vs. UCLA (247 Sports, ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl officials’ visits this weekend: Arizona State-Oregon State game

Mark Anderson  Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOST READ
1
Henry Ruggs ordered to appear in court over missed alcohol test
Henry Ruggs ordered to appear in court over missed alcohol test
2
WSOP announces move to Strip in 2022
WSOP announces move to Strip in 2022
3
Raiders report: Practice squad linebacker earns promotion
Raiders report: Practice squad linebacker earns promotion
4
Las Vegas police shoot, kill man suspected of robbing bank
Las Vegas police shoot, kill man suspected of robbing bank
5
CARTOON: Over their heads
CARTOON: Over their heads
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas Bowl picks up new title sponsor
By / RJ

SRS Distribution replaces Mitsubishi Motors as the title sponsor of the game, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium. There was no game last year because of COVID-19.