Pac-12 game with Las Vegas Bowl implications on line

Arizona State and Oregon State will play each other Saturday, and the winner will take a step toward an invitation to the Las Vegas Bowl.

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) chest bumps Sun Devil mascot Sparky after scoring a touchdown against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Arizona State will play Oregon State on Saturday in what is essentially an elimination game for the Pac-12 Conference spot in the Las Vegas Bowl.

From the Big Ten Conference, the showdown between top-10 teams Michigan State and Ohio State will create a domino effect regarding which team might be selected on that side.

This year’s game is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. The Las Vegas Bowl shares the second selection from the Pac-12 with the Holiday Bowl after the College Football Playoff pick. From the Big Ten, the bowl gets its choice after the CFP, Citrus and Outback selections.

■ Big Ten candidates: No. 18 Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten), Penn State (6-4, 3-4), Purdue (6-4, 4-3), Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2)

■ Pac-12 candidates: Arizona State (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12), Oregon State (6-4, 4-3), UCLA (6-4, 3-3), Utah (7-3, 6-1)

■ Big Ten game to watch: No. 7 Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State

■ Pac-12 game to watch: Arizona State at Oregon State

■ Projected matchup: Iowa vs. Arizona State (Action Network), Minnesota vs. UCLA (ESPN), Penn State vs. Arizona State (The Athletic, Athlon), Penn State vs. UCLA (Bleacher Report), Purdue vs. Arizona State (CBS Sports), Penn State vs. Washington State (USA Today), Purdue vs. Arizona State (College Football News, Yahoo), Purdue vs. Oregon State (Sporting News), Purdue vs. UCLA (247 Sports, ESPN)

■ Las Vegas Bowl officials’ visits this weekend: Arizona State-Oregon State game

Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal