Pac-12 has several Las Vegas Bowl candidates

Here’s this week’s Las Vegas Bowl projection. The game is scheduled for December 23rd at Allegiant Stadium.

Utah players run on the field before an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Week 4 of college football was full of drama and excitement.

The Pac-12’s first week of conference play saw Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes lose big against No. 9 Oregon. They are now unranked, but the Pac-12 has four teams — No. 7 Washington, No. 8 USC, Oregon and No. 10 Utah — in the top 10.

The Big Ten also had big wins highlighted by No. 4 Ohio State’s walk-off victory against No. 11 Notre Dame.

Here’s this week’s Las Vegas Bowl projection. The game is scheduled for December 23rd at Allegiant Stadium.

Projection: No. 10 Utah vs. Iowa

The Pac-12 is top heavy. But as the conference season rolls on, it’s unlikely it will continue to have four top-10 ranked schools.

The Utes (4-0) are ranked the lowest among the top four schools, placing it in the Las Vegas Bowl’s window. Utah remains unbeaten after taking down ranked UCLA 14-7 in Week 4 and has wins against Florida and Baylor in nonconference play.

However, Utah faces a tough matchup Friday on the road against No. 19 Oregon State, itself looking for a bounce-back win. The Utes will also face all the other ranked teams in the Pac-12 except Washington State this season, including USC and Oregon on consecutive weeks.

Iowa remains the likeliest pick for the Las Vegas Bowl from the Big Ten. It took a 31-0 beating from No. 6 Penn State in Week 4, but avoids Ohio State and Michigan this season. The Hawkeyes (3-1) still have a clear shot at the Big Ten West crown.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.